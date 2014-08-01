10 Things About My IPhone That Still Drive Me Crazy

I’ve been an iPhone user since the original model launched in 2007.
But even though I’m loyal to my iPhone, there are still a handful of quirks that really bug me. Here’s what I wish would change.
The screen is too small. The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S5 and other nice Android phones have screens that are 5 inches or larger.
Battery life is awful. I can't even make it through a full day before my battery starts screaming for more juice. I usually have to carry a Mophie battery case with me.
I can't delete or hide Apple's apps. I use alternative apps for calendar, email, and just about everything else because they're better. But there's no way to remove Apple's apps. I keep them in a folder with a poop emoji instead.
Speaking of third-party apps, I wish the iPhone would let me choose default apps for basic functions like email, calendar, and web browsing. I use alternative apps for all of these tasks, but sometimes Apple forces me to use its own apps.
iMessage is finicky. Sometimes it goes down. Sometimes messages get sent in the wrong order. And if I ever switch to an Android phone, there's a good chance some messages will get lost in the ether. Apple locks your number into iMessage and it can take time to migrate over.
Siri is almost useless. I use it to set my alarm and that's about it. Siri can't deliver the answers you want as well as competing digital assistants like Google Now or Microsoft's Cortana.
The home screen is boring. Android phones and Windows phones let apps display live information on your home screen. iPhone apps can only show you how many notifications you have. I wish I didn't have to open an app for an update.
The App Store is a disaster. Whenever a new app comes out, it's nearly impossible to find it in search. Apple has a lot of work to do to improve curation and search to make sure you're finding the apps you need.
It's really tedious to remove notifications from the Notification Center. Instead of dismissing them all at once with a tap or swipe, you have to remove notifications from each app individually.
