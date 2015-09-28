Here's how many hours you'll have to work to afford that new iPhone

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus go on sale in the US today.

The cheapest version, the 6S with 16GB of storage, costs about $US650 unsubsidized. This chart from Statista takes that price and compares it against the average hourly wage in cities around the world as measured by UBS.

If you make an average wage in New York, you’ll only have to work about 24 hours — three standard eight-hour days — to pay it off. But if you live in Kiev, you’ll have to work for almost four months to pay the bill.

