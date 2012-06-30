THE EXPERTS SPEAK: Here's What People Predicted Would Happen When The iPhone Came Out...

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It has been five years to the day since the iPhone first went on sale.While it might seem like a product that was destined for greatness from the beginning, not everyone thought so.



Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone on January 9, 2007 and the phone went on sale a little more than five months later.

In the time between, analysts, writers and industry leaders made plenty of predictions.

Some proved prescient.

Others, well, you’ll see…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.