iPhone Porn Apps Could Be Coming Back*

Update: Not so fast! Gizmodo reports that the “Erotic” tag has been deleted:

According to an iPhone developer, the new “Explicit” option available this morning on the App Store submission software is now gone. He just got off the telephone with Apple, who confirmed the removal.

According to the developer, Apple said that, while they are thinking about it, “it’s not going to happen anytime soon.”

Earlier: Sexy iPhone apps could be on their way back after a loud outcry following Apple’s puritanical purge this past week.

Apple is reportedly adding an “Explicit” category to its iPhone app store, where developers can submit sexy apps, according to Gizmodo:

The new category hasn’t shown up in the App Store yet, but what it potentially means is obvious: A place for explicit applications to live. We’ve been waiting for such a place since the App Store opened, actually getting excited when Parental Controls made their way into iPhone 3.0, hoping it would release a pent-up flood of apps like the long-lost South Park app, or Playboy for those so-inclined. An explicit category suggests that it could finally happen.

Hard to tell if this is just going to be where “acceptable” porn from Big Media — like the Playboy app and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition — will live, or whether it’s going to allow indie developers to sell their boob jiggle apps again.

Missed out on the scandal? Here’s our coverage about Apple’s raids on sexy apps and Apple’s admitting it has a double standard for Big Media.

