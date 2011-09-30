11 Essential Tips For Making Your iPhone Photos Look Like A Pro Took Them

Photo: Holy Taco
The iPhone’s camera is an impressive piece of electronics — as new models of iPhone came out, the camera quietly got better and better.For us, it’s entirely replaced our point-and-shoot camera.
Here are a few tips that might help you realise just how powerful your iPhone camera can become.
Obvious? You bet. Just remember the best camera is the one you have with you.
Hold the phone with both hands or rest it against something solid -- it's all too easy to blur your pictures unless you've got a good grip on the phone.
Your iPhone's camera works best when there are lots of colours to detect and capture.
The phone won't actually take a picture until your finger comes off of the button, so why not trim another step off of the process? It will help quite a bit to prevent shaking the camera.
It will pixelate your photos, and that looks amateurish. Digital zoom works by blowing up your picture, it doesn't actually refocus the lens to zoom in. Just move yourself closer to the subject.
Don't shoot into the sun -- it will overexpose your photos, and that looks tacky (unless you're aiming for a specific style, of course.) With your back to the sun, your subject will be lit up quite nicely.
Get low and shoot up. Tilt your phone askew. It's an easy way to stylize whatever you're shooting.
Instagram is a free app with loads of filters to apply to photos after you take them to add quirky vintage style. There's plenty of integrated social features to share the altered photo via Twitter or Facebook.
Why not go all out? You can buy an adaptor that will let you use a nice SLR lens with your phone. Check out this one for $250. (You have to provide your own lens.)
Quadcamera is a cool camera app that shoots continuously and churns out a series of pictures as if they're film cels.
Pano stitches together multiple photos to allow you to take huge panoramic shots.
Hipstamatic is like a more customisable Instagram, letting you pick from a variety of 'lenses' and 'films.'
