11 Essential Tips For Making Your iPhone Photos Look Like A Pro Took Them

iphone photography

The iPhone’s camera is an impressive piece of electronics — as new models of iPhone came out, the camera quietly got better and better.For us, it’s entirely replaced our point-and-shoot camera.

Here are a few tips that might help you realise just how powerful your iPhone camera can become.

Always have it with you

Obvious? You bet. Just remember the best camera is the one you have with you.

Hold it steadily!

Hold the phone with both hands or rest it against something solid -- it's all too easy to blur your pictures unless you've got a good grip on the phone.

Use a tripod mount

If you have shaky hands, just use a tripod mount. We recommend the Glif, available here for $20.

Look for lots of colour

Your iPhone's camera works best when there are lots of colours to detect and capture.

Put your finger on the shutter release button before framing the shot

The phone won't actually take a picture until your finger comes off of the button, so why not trim another step off of the process? It will help quite a bit to prevent shaking the camera.

Avoid digital zoom

It will pixelate your photos, and that looks amateurish. Digital zoom works by blowing up your picture, it doesn't actually refocus the lens to zoom in. Just move yourself closer to the subject.

Whenever possible, get the sun behind you

Don't shoot into the sun -- it will overexpose your photos, and that looks tacky (unless you're aiming for a specific style, of course.) With your back to the sun, your subject will be lit up quite nicely.

Use some funky angles

Get low and shoot up. Tilt your phone askew. It's an easy way to stylize whatever you're shooting.

If you want to go artsy, use Instagram filters

Instagram is a free app with loads of filters to apply to photos after you take them to add quirky vintage style. There's plenty of integrated social features to share the altered photo via Twitter or Facebook.

How about an iPhone SLR mount?

Why not go all out? You can buy an adaptor that will let you use a nice SLR lens with your phone. Check out this one for $250. (You have to provide your own lens.)

Use other cool apps

Quadcamera is a cool camera app that shoots continuously and churns out a series of pictures as if they're film cels.

Pano stitches together multiple photos to allow you to take huge panoramic shots.

Hipstamatic is like a more customisable Instagram, letting you pick from a variety of 'lenses' and 'films.'

Some pictures defy explanation

