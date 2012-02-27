Here Are 13 Awesome Things To Do With All of Those Photos You Take With Your iPhone

Photo: AP Images
It seems like everywhere you look people are snapping photos and documenting their every move with their smartphone or DSLR.People are taking pics of what they wear, what they eat, where they are going, and what they are doing.
As a result people are compiling massive amounts of pics that are wasting away on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
That got us wondering though, what else can you do and should you be doing with all of those photos that you snap?
If your not sure, we compiled this list just for you.
The mobile app Postagram lets you take photos you have stored on your smartphone, Instagram account, or Facebook account and turn them into postcards embedded with a personal message you wrote.
You can instantly have photos printed and shipped right from your phone to their desired recipient.
The app is free to download and you can ship postcards for $0.99.
The Comic Book! app lets you take your photos, apply tons of cool filters to them, and build your own comic book.
You can purchase the app for $1.99 from the App Store.
The Sincerely Ink card app allows you to mail a customised card with your photos inserted directly from your Android phone or iPhone.
You can download the app for your smartphone or use their website if you do not have a smartphone.
The mobile app fCards allows you to send a virtual e-card to one of your friends.
You may choose from one of the app's stock photos or you can insert one of your own.
You can also add a custom message, and choose from one of the many other customisable features the app provides.
The app is $0.99 in the app store.
With blurb you can create a hard copy photobook or a virtual EBook that is full of pictures, photos, text, and artwork you have taken.
The site has tons of templates and custom features for you to choose from as you create your book.
Prices to have your book made start from $19.95.
Blogging platforms like Tumblr are a great way to share your photos with people you don't know but who may still appreciate them.
One good idea is to create a tumblr around an event or a theme.
For example, this Tumblr was created around photos of animals at Occupy Wall Street.
You can contribute to stock photography sites like iStockPhoto if your photos are good enough.
To find out, simply sign up, apply, take a test, and submit some of your work.
If you are chosen, you can earn a base royalty rate of 15% and if you become an exclusive contributor you can earn as much as 45% in royalties.
The Wikipedia Commons site is a media file repository of freely-licensed educational media content that is open to the public.
If you upload files here then they are free for anyone to use for any purpose.
It's another cool way to distribute your work around the web.
Photovisi is a website that lets you create a collage from your photos online for free.
When you finish your art, you can download and print it.
Pinterest is all the rage right now but people are already complaining that there is too much re-pinning.
Users want to see original content being uploaded, which includes your cool photos.
So why not organise your photos around categories and turn them into your next pinboard.
It's an excellent way to get followers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.