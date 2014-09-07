How To Find Out If Your IPhone Is Eligible For An Upgrade

Apple will announce the iPhone 6 on Tuesday, with a possible release date of Sept. 19.

The phone will probably come in two sizes and various capacities, and the phones could cost anywhere from $US400 to $US900.

But that’s if you buy them off contract.

If you get a phone with a new two-year contract, the price drops significantly, usually starting at around $US200. Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible for a phone upgrade for the big phone carriers in the U.S.

Verizon

There are a few ways to check if your phone is eligible for an upgrade. You can call #874 from your iPhone, and you’ll get a text message back, letting you know when you’re eligible to get a shiny new phone.

You can also check via Verizon’s website.

Click on “My Verizon” at the top of the site, and then click on “My Device.”

Then click on “Upgrade Device.”

There you’ll see all your devices, and when they are eligible for an upgrade.

AT&T

Like with Verizon, you can call *639#, and you’ll get a text message back, letting you know whether you’re eligible.

You can also sign in to your account via a web browser. Right when you sign in, it will ask you if you’d like to check whether you’re eligible.

If it doesn’t ask you, click on “myAT&T” and then “Wireless” at the top of the page. Then click “Check Upgrade Eligibility.”

If you’re eligible, you can start the process of getting your new phone on the next screen.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers the Jump plan. You pay $US10 a month, and then you’re eligible to upgrade whenever a new device comes out. You just have to trade in your current device.

You also have to have paid up to 50% the cost of your current device.

Sprint

You can text the word “upgrade” to 1311, and it will tell you whether you’re eligible.

You can also check on Sprint’s website.

Click on “Upgrade” from the “My Account” dropdown.

Then click on “Discount Options” next to your phone number.

That will bring up a pop-up screen, which will give you the date you’re eligible for an upgrade.

Apple’s Apple Store app

Apple also provides an easy way to tell if your iPhone is eligible for a discount.

Download the free app, and then click on “Upgrade Your iPhone” from the main screen.

On the next screen, it will ask you to verify the last four digits of your Social Security number and put in your ZIP. Click “Continue.”

The next screen will tell you when you’re eligible for an upgrade. It will also show you how much money you’ll save if you wait for when your contract is up.

