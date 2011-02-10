Researchers Hack iPhone Passwords In Under Six Minutes

This is pretty scary. Researchers at German institute Fraunhofer SIT have found an exploit on the iPhone that allows them to crack iPhone passwords in under six minutes. (PC World)



This has implications not just for everyone who has an iPhone and might get it stolen or lost, but especially for companies. With a stolen corporate iPhones, hackers could gain access to entire corporate networks.

The researchers made a 2 minute video demonstrating the attack:

