Is Apple Adding Panoramic Photography To Your iPhone?

After iOS 5 was revealed at WWDC 2011, many odds and ends have popped up which seem to indicate awesome new features like 1080p video, unsecured call protection, and more.Now there’s word that Apple might be looking to include panoramic photo-taking abilities in iOS 5.



Bits of code inside the developer beta of iOS 5 contain the words “take panorama,” “save panorama,” and “PANO_OPTION.”

The feature would let you hold up your phone and move it around your body as you shoot pictures. The phone would then stitch together photos into one cool panoramic image.

There are plenty of great panoramic camera iPhone apps that are definitely going to shed a tear when they hear this news.

(Gizmodo via 9 to 5 Mac)

