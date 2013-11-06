iPhone Owners Name Their Favourite New IOS 7 Apps

Every few weeks, the Apple Reddit forum hosts an “APPreciation thread”where people name their favourite iPhone and iPad apps.

There’s 170,000 people on the Apple Reddit forum, and hundreds of them jump in and vote on apps.

We’ve sifted through the last two APPreciation threads where people talked about their favourite new iOS 7 apps.

There’s bound to be a new app or game in here to delight you, too.

Duolingo: For learning new languages App: Duolingo Price: Free 'Great way to learn a second (or third, or fourth) language on your iOS device,' says the Redditor that submitted it. Letterpress: For playing word games App: Letterpress Price: Free, but you can upgrade to a paid version for $US1.99 'A really cool word/strategy game. I recommend spending the 2 bucks to upgrade since some games can go on for a few days,' said the Redditor that submitted it. Dark Sky: Amazingly accurate-to-the-minute weather app. App: Dark Sky Price: $US3.99 While at a Little League baseball game, 'the alarm went off. It said we had 17 minutes to find shelter. A lot of parents laughed at the specificity of the prediction and one dad set a stopwatch. In approximately 16:45, the rain started,' said one Redditor that recommended it. Circa: A fluff-free news reading app App: Circa Price: Free 'They take news stories, remove all the fluff, and list just the important parts. If you want to read more about a story they include the links,' said the Redditor that submitted it. Instant Webcam: Turns your iPhone/iPad into a Webcam App: Instant Webcam Price: Free 'Useful if you want to use it as a baby monitor or for other purposes. Minimalistic design and it just works,' says the Redditor that submitted it. Drafts: A note taking app App: Drafts Price: $US2.99 'This app revolutionised the way I use my iPhone ... I use it to add reminders, to create text files on my Dropbox, to send messages, to append to notes and lists, to send emails, to post to Facebook and Twitter, and to compose text for other apps,' says the Redditor that submitted it. Appshopper Social: An app to find new apps App: Appshopper Social Price: Free 'You can get a feed of all the apps that temporarily drop their price to free, you can set up a wish list of apps to watch and get notifications when their prices drop,' says the Redditor that submitted it. Tweetbot 3: For spending a lot of time on Twitter App: Tweetbot 3 Price: $US2.99 'This app was a complete re-write for iOS 7! Clean. Fast,' said the Redditor that submitted it. TalkTo: Send a text to a business App: TalkTo Price: Free 'You text a business, TalkTo will call for you and you ask for reservations, stock checks, etc. ... I lost my wallet and instead of calling all the places asking if they had it, I texted the places I was at that day. Target replied and found my wallet,' said the Redditor that submitted it. Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock: Wake up gently App: Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock Price: $US1.99 'It's an alarm clock that you rest face down on your bed while you sleep. It uses the accelerometer to measure your movements throughout the night and extrapolate your circadian rhythms. You give it a wakeup time, and in the half hour before that, it wakes you up when your movements suggests a lighter sleep. That way, you don't get jarred out of deep slumber by an alarm and spend all day out of whack,' says the Redditor that submitted it. Little Inferno HD: An addictive game App: Little Inferno HD Price: $US4.99 'The objective is to burn everything you own and make fires in your mini fireplace. It's set in a dystopian future. Very novel indie game. BONUS: No in-app purchases or spamming Facebook friends required,' says the Redditor that submitted it.

