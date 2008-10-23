iPhone Outsells Blackberry For First Time

Not Rim’s finest moment…



CBC News: Apple Inc. said it sold more iPhones than Research in Motion sold BlackBerry devices in the most recent financial quarter, a surprise victory for Apple in its effort to topple RIM as the smartphone market leader.

Apple released its most recent financial results on Tuesday, saying its profit jumped 26 per cent in the last quarter to $1.14 billion US, or $1.26 per share, from $904 million, or $1.01 a share, in the same period last year.

Sales for the Cupertino, Calif.-based company were $7.9 billion US, up from $6.22 billion a year ago.

The company set quarterly records for Macintosh and iPod sales, selling 2.6 million Macs and 11.1 million iPods.

The big surprise, however, was the 6.9 million of its 3G iPhones sold in the quarter ending Sept. 27.

“Apple just reported one of the best quarters in its history, with a spectacular performance by the iPhone — we sold more phones than RIM,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO.

Waterloo, Ont.-based RIM sold 6.1 million BlackBerries in the quarter ending Aug. 30.

But this is just a battle in the war…

Over the long haul, RIM is still the leader, having sold 23 million BlackBerries to Apple’s 13 million iPhones in the time since Apple released the first-generation version of its device in the summer of 2007.

…Jobs said Apple sold more phones than any company except for Nokia Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple and RIM have been locked in a battle in the last year for customers in both the consumer market, where Apple has traditionally staked its claim, and the business market, where RIM has been the leader.

