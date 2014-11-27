17 iPhone-Only Apps That Will Make Your Android Friends Jealous

One of the best things about owning an iPhone is that you get a lot of the newest apps first before they arrive on Android.

It may not be fair, but it’s a great perk for iPhone users. That means there’s always something new to try.

You can enjoy exclusive apps from Instagram and Facebook, cutting-edge photography apps, your own digital butler, and even an app that will scan beer and wine bottles at the grocery store to help you find your favourite flavour.

You’re bound to find something you’ll like, but just remember not to brag too much to your Android friends.

Next Glass scans beer and wine bottles to help you find your new favourite. Next Glass has over 23,000 bottles of wine and beer in its system. Once it learns what you like, every time you scan a bottle you'll be greeted with a score between zero and hundred, along with that bottle's nutrition info and alcohol content. Price: Free Paper by Facebook combines your news feed and current events in an elegant way. Paper by Facebook is a unique way to ingest all of the stories you see on Facebook, whether they're from your friends or a news outlet. You can post directly to Facebook from within the app, or customise the topics you'll see with a nifty carousel that lets you mix culture, science, news, and whatever other topics are up your alley. Price: Free Hyperlapse from Instagram transforms your shaky footage into a stunning time-lapse. Until recently, to create smooth time-lapse videos, you needed expensive tripods and stabilisation gear. Luckily, Hyperlapse from Instagram uses its image-stabilisation techniques to smooth out shaky footage, and the results are impressive. It's great for capturing sports moments, car rides, weather, crowds, and journeys on foot. Price: Free

Dark Sky tells you exactly when it's about to rain (or snow). Dark Sky does one thing very well: It tells you exactly when inclement weather, like rain or snow, is going to happen. The app is beautifully designed and features a precipitation timeline that lets you know minute-by-minute predictions for when you can expect rain. Price: $US3.99

Humin acts like your own digital butler. Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment instead of remembering. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contact using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Price: Free

Manual gives photography experts full access to all of your camera's settings. Manual lets you open up the hood of your iPhone's camera, giving you full independent control of advanced settings like shutter, ISO, white balance, focus, and exposure compensation. Price: $US1.99 Shortcut is basically Uber for haircuts. Shortcut is great for when you need a haircut but don't have time to make it to your local barber. Shortcut's licensed barbers will come to your home, office, or hotel, and you get a discount if your friends get a haircut at the same time. They're open late too. Price: Free (haircuts start at $US75, but get cheaper for each additional friend who shares the appointment) Timeful learns your behaviours in order to help you change your habits. Timeful is an intelligent calendar app mixed with a to-do list. The app's algorithm learns how you get stuff done and smartly suggests ways to build new habits and get things taken care of, all on your own terms. Price: Free Litely is great for adding subtle filters. Litely is a powerful photo app for adding subtle filters to your photos, giving them a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original. Price: Free 'Bioshock' is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. 'Bioshock' makes the move to mobile with this full port of the classic PC shooter. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. It even supports Bluetooth-enabled controllers, in case you don't want to use the on-screen controls. Price: $US10.99 Clear is a simple, well-designed to-do list that helps you stay on track. Clear is one of the simplest ways to keep track of what you need to do. You can easily drag and re-order your to-dos, and adding a new item is as easy as pulling down your list and typing it in. When you're done with a task, just swipe right. Price: $US4.99 Pedometer++ is a great way to keep track of your daily fitness. Pedometer++ is perfect for viewing your daily activity and fitness goals with a quick glance. There's two quick ways to check your daily progress: You can swipe down and see the Pedometer++ widget in your iPhone's Notification Center, or you can check the tiny red badge on the app icon, which displays your current steps. Price: Free Sky Guide is a beautiful astronomy app that works like magic. Using Sky Guide is simple: Just aim your phone or tablet at the sky and Sky Guide will highlight the constellations, stars, and planets high above you, displaying details about each. If you want to try locating things on your own, you can use the app's built-in compass to guide you. Price: $US1.99

Alien Blue is the best way to browse Reddit on your phone. Reddit, the so-called 'front page of the internet,' is an ever-changing ecosystem of interesting articles, pictures, and discussions, but it's notoriously messy to browse on your smartphone. Alien Blue fixes that, wrapping Reddit's content into an eye-catching design that brings to focus the essentials information like photos, post titles, and comments. Price: Free Tweetbot is a powerful alternative to Twitter. Tweetbot has all the features you'd expect to make browsing Twitter on your phone easier. You can mute people without unfollowing them, and there's two extra tabs for customising your Twitter feed exactly how you like. Price: $US4.99 Loopy HD is an easy way to create music on your own by layering looped recordings. You might remember Loopy HD from 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,' where Fallon teamed up with Billy Joel to sing 'The Lions Sleeps Tonight' with the help of the app. With an easy-to-use interface, Loopy HD lets you layer beat boxing, instruments, and singing to create vibrant songs all by yourself. Price: $US3.99 Storehouse is a photo-sharing app with an emphasis on beautiful layouts. Storehouse makes it easy to snap pictures and format them into a beautiful and smart layout that lets you tell a story. The Storehouse Newsfeed also features great curated content, and it's a great place to discover picture-based narratives from talented photographers. Price: Free

