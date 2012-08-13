We're A Month Away From The iPhone 5, And There's A Big iPhone Fire Sale Going On Now

Photo: AP Images

Now that we’re less than a month away from Apple’s next iPhone unveiling, retailers are discounting the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4 by as much as $50.As All Things D notes, Target is now selling the AT&T iPhone 4S for $179.99 and Best Buy is selling the iPhone 4 for $49.99. (All sales require you to sign up for a two-year contract with your carrier.)



As we reported last week, Sprint is selling all iPhone models for $50 off. And it appears most Apple Stores will honour the discounted prices if you bring in a printed flyer.

Now check out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.