iPhones May Be Getting Voice Control After All

Hands free!

One of the biggest features we were hoping for in iOS 5 was better voice control, thanks to Apple’s partnership with Nuance.According to one developer, that may actually happen by the time iOS 5 launches this fall.



References to Nuance have been found buried in iOS 5’s code and the tech blogger Chronic Wire was able to snag a few screenshots and post them to his Twitter account.

Other screenshots show an option to add a “microphone” icon to your keyboard for dictating text, just like Android phones can do now.

As developers keep digging, expect several more iOS 5 Easter eggs to come.

[Via 9 to 5 Mac]

Don’t Miss: The 7 Most-Wanted Features Apple Left Out Of iOS 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.