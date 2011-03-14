iPhone 5 Won't Have Mobile Payments -- Apple's Next Revolution May Have To Wait Another Year

Apple’s mobile payments revolution may have to wait another year.



The Independent (via 9 to 5 Mac) reports that Apple has decided not to include near field communication (NFC) technology in this year’s new iPhone after all:

“One source close to the discussions said: ‘The new iPhone will not have NFC, Apple told the operators it was concerned by the lack of a clear standard across the industry’. Yet Apple is understood to be working on its own NFC proposition, which would link payments through iTunes. It hopes to introduce the technology in a handset likely to be released next year.”

Mobile payments seem like the inevitable future, but Apple is OK to wait if its technology concerns are correct.

It’s not like any of its competitors have any promising head-starts. Google, for example, has NFC in a few of its Android phones, but by no means has it caught on for any mainstream uses.

And note that the iPad 2, released this past weekend, doesn’t have NFC, either.

