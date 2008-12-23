iPhone Nano rumours Resurface: Still Unlikely (AAPL)

Yet more reports circulate an “iPhone Nano” is in the works and may be announced at the upcoming Macworld event. The latest: Case manufacturer XSKN has added a section to its site for a miniturized iPhone, Macrumors reports.
We’re sceptical. Why? Because nothing’s changed since the last time “iPhone Nano” rumours surfaced a few weeks ago:
- It’s already hard enough to type on the current iPhone.
- A smaller one — which would probably have a different screen resolution — would either not work with current apps or would make them look/work different.
- A smaller iPhone would almost certainly not have better battery life than the current iPhone — perhaps worse.
This could all be a publicity stunt by the XSKN team. But it’s worth noting back when XSKN had an early listing for iPhone 3G cases, the designs were later proven accurate.
