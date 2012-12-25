We Hope Apple Pays Attention To The Latest Super-Useful iPhone Hack For Managing Your Apps

Check out this awesome video of a jailbreak tweak that reimagines how multitasking works on the iPhone.



The tweak is called Auxo. It was first posted on The Verge forums as a concept back in October, but it’s now in full development.

Auxo lets users control apps with touch gestures. While in the multitask tray, sliding down on an app will close it, swiping left reveals music controls and other controls for brightness or turning Wi-Fi on and off.

Keep in mind, this tweak will only work if you jailbreak your iPhone. Jailbreaking opens your device up to software and modifications not sanctioned by Apple.

We hope Apple is paying attention and working to add awesome features like this for all iOS users.

Check out the video, its pretty awesome:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

We discovered the development of this feature via iDownloadBlog, which points out, “Auxo is smart, too. For instance, if you try to kill an app that’s playing music in the background, it will prompt you to make sure that you really want to do so. Of course, there’s no such functionality on the stock iOS app switcher.”

Don’t Miss: Apple’s Latest Update Fixes One Problem With Your iPhone, But Causes Another >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.