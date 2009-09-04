iPhone Multimedia Messaging Coming Sept. 25 To AT&T

Finally! AT&T says it will activate iPhone multimedia messaging on Sept. 25. This allows you to send and receive photos, contacts, audio files, and location information.



Apple announced the feature at WWDC in June, but Apple’s Scott Forstall said AT&T would not launch it until later this summer — drawing boos from the crowd.

AT&T says its launch “does indeed fall a few days past the official end of summer,” but it wanted to make sure it got it right from the get-go.

The delay makes sense, given how much flack AT&T has already received for the iPhone’s spotty network service. It’s not like the lack of MMS has cost Apple or AT&T and serious business.

The iPhone 3GS and iPhone 3G will be able to handle multimedia messaging; the original 2G iPhone will not.

An AT&T rep explains:

We’ve been working for months to prepare for this launch. We have enabled equipment in our data centres across the country to process iPhone MMS signaling, and we’ve worked at cell sites across the country to ensure that we’re ready to carry the expected record volumes of iPhone MMS traffic and ensure an excellent experience from Day One. We’re on target to complete this process by September 25.

Our focus has been to ensure the best possible experience with MMS when it launches. AT&T supports more iPhone customers than any other carrier in the world, and we know that iPhone users will embrace MMS just as they do other apps: by using it regularly. We want that experience to be excellent from Day One.

