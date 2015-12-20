The iPhone is dominating mobile photography

Flickr, a social network based on photography, posted stats on Friday showing that more people used iPhones for their Flickr pictures in 2015 than any other smartphone or camera.

The iPhone 6 was the most used camera on Flickr, closely followed by the 5S, 5, 4S, 4, and 6 Plus.

iPhones took the first six spots in front of other smartphones and even DSLR camera.

The most-used Android smartphone on Flickr’s list is Samsung’s Galaxy S4 in 11th place, followed by the Galaxy S5 in 13th place.

According to a chart Flickr’s report, people have been using iPhones more and more since 2010, which is as far back as the chart goes. iPhone usage surpassed the more professional DSLR cameras around 2014.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus aren’t on the list because they have only been available since September. Considering their new and improved 12-megapixel camera (over the 8-megapixel shooter in previous models), we’re certain those phones will make it high in Flickr’s list next year.

In a similar vein, we spoke with some Instagram stars earlier in November, and asked which phone they use for their Instagram pictures and why. It wasn’t surprising to find that most of them used iPhones, and just one uses an Android phone (Galaxy S4).

However, many of the stars chose the iPhone for reasons other than its excellent quality camera. Some of them cited things like app choices and the seamless compatibility with their Mac computers as reasons why they chose iPhone.

In addition, the iPhone 6S was ranked as the most-searched gadget in 2015 by Google, showing that it’s basically the gadget most people are most interested in. The iPhone’s popularity is astounding.

