7 Ways To Make Your iPhone One Of A Kind

Why settle for default hardware when you can turn your iPhone into something far more original?
Here are seven especially interesting ways that people have customised their smartphones.
Wouldn't it be cool if your Apple logo lit up?
Now it can. Just buy this $42.90 kit and get ready to void your warranty.
Opaque is boring. Clear is too revealing. Translucent? Now we're talking.
You can make your own iPhone a translucent beauty using this kit.
Turtleback's SLR Jacket lets you mount professional-grade lenses to your iPhone to let you take some interesting and detailed photos.
When was the last time your phone got up and walked around?
Using this kit from RobotShop, a YouTube user brought his iPhone to life. Click here to see the video.
Want one of the more interesting iPhone docks we've seen?
Just head over to Etsy and check out this steampunk telephone.
Look, your iPhone 4 is such old news.
Now you can trick your friends into thinking you're packing an iPhone 5 with this conversion kit. It's purely cosmetic, of course. Your phone won't magically improve.
