The iPhone Made These 15 Startups Millions

Photo: Associated Press
Apple has seen its stock price more than triple since the launch of the iPhone, as it has generated billions in revenue.While it’s been great for the Apple, it’s been pretty darn good a number of smaller players. Dozens of new companies are in a position to bank millions from the platform Apple created.
We’ve picked 15 startups that have already made millions off the iPhone. In the years to come we expect there will be many more.
If we’ve made an egregious error, and left someone off the list, please let us know in the comments.
Apple originally wanted to buy AdMob to provide ads for iPhone developers. When Google heard about Apple's interest it leaped into action and paid $750 million for AdMob.
When Apple missed out on AdMob, it claimed Quattro Wireless as a consolation prize. Apple paid $275 million for the company which is now responsible for iAds.
Siri is a 'hall of fame' app according to Apple. That must be the reason it decided to buy the app. The other reason, Apple is using Siri as a side door into the world of search. Apple probably paid $200 million for the company.
The iPhone gaming company ngmoco cashed in when Japanese gaming company DeNA paid $400 million for ngmoco.
Red Laser was one of the most popular iPhone apps going with over 2 million downloads when eBay acquired it. eBay uses the app to allow you to comparison shop with your phone in stores. Pretty neat technology. No price was officially disclosed, but we'd be shocked if it didn't sell for millions.
EA shelled out around $20 million for Chillingo, a mobile publisher that had been around for years. It really started to gain attention after Angry Birds took off. Chillingo was the publisher of Angry Birds.
Tapulous made one of the most popular early iPhone games -- Tap Tap Revenge, which is an iPhone take on Guitar Hero. The success of that game led to Disney buying Tapulous.
Here's another company that benefits from Apple through Google. Simplify Media was a startup focused on streaming music from the desktop to your iPhone. Google bought the company to deliver streaming music to Android phones. This is a move intended to make Android phones seem better than iPhones.
Apple bought two upstart mapping companies in the last two years -- Placebase and Poly9. We don't know how Apple is using the companies, but it's entirely possible they're trying to build a map product to get Google Maps off the iPhone. Regardless, without the iPhone and it's reliance on maps these companies probably wouldn't have been acquired by Apple.
Without the iPhone, Igor and Marko Pusenjak, would not have made millions from their addictive game, Doodle Jump.
Firemint struggled for years to find its footing as a gaming company. When the iPhone opened up to third party developers it started selling hit games like Real Racing and Flight Control. As those games have found success on the iPhone, it's giving Firemint an opportunity to branch out to more platforms.
The guys that made the Moron Test had normal jobs until they built the Moron Test. They had a small company working on games, but they were able to make a living on just apps once the Moron Test for iPhone hit.
Angry Birds is just a crazy huge phenomenon at this point. It all started with the iPhone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.