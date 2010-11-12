The iPhone Made These 15 Startups Millions

Photo: Associated Press

Apple has seen its stock price more than triple since the launch of the iPhone, as it has generated billions in revenue.While it’s been great for the Apple, it’s been pretty darn good a number of smaller players. Dozens of new companies are in a position to bank millions from the platform Apple created.



We’ve picked 15 startups that have already made millions off the iPhone. In the years to come we expect there will be many more.

If we’ve made an egregious error, and left someone off the list, please let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.