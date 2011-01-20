Apple Could Attack Facebook (And Instagram) Next With iPhone "Media Stream"

Apple is primarily competing against Google in the mobile industry right now, but a new feature could take aim at Facebook, a powerful company we expect Apple to be competing with more in the future.



The Mac site 9to5Mac has uncovered what appears to be a secret new feature in a future version of Apple’s iOS, “Media Stream.” This includes “Photo Streams,” which you can share and subscribe to, and some Foursquare-like feature called “Find My Friends.”

Sure sounds like a built-in competitor to Facebook’s news/activity/photo/check-in feeds.

And sounds even more like Instagram, the iPhone photo app/social network that has grown like a weed since launching late last year. (Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller is an avid Instagram user. Perhaps he’s looking for ideas to steal?)

Either way, expect to see more “social” stuff out of Apple, putting it increasingly in competition with Facebook. Even if Apple eventually works Facebook’s social graph into some elements of it.

Now you see why Facebook is designing its own mobile phone software.

Read: Apple, Facebook, And Google Go To War

