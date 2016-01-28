The iPhone lost market share in most of the world last year

The iPhone juggernaut is finally slowing down. Growth slowed to a crawl in the last quarter of 2015, and on yesterday’s earnings call, Tim Cook admitted that iPhone sales will probably drop next quarter (quarter comparisons are from the previous year).

This struggle is reflected in the latest market share numbers from Kantar Worldpanel, charted here by Statista. Between Q4 2014 and Q4 2015, the iPhone lost share in every major country except China. The drop was most pronounced in the US, Apple’s home country.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.