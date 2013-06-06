The iPhone Grabs More U.S. Market Share

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Apple Continues Its Gains In The U.S. Market (comScore)

iOS had a 39% share of the U.S. market at the end of April, up from 31% a year ago. Android had 52%, up slightly from 51% a year prior. Apple has made substantial monthly gains since the release of the iPhone 5 last September. comScore counts each operating system’s share of existing U.S. subscribers. A separate source of data, Kantar Worlpanel ComTech, showed Android taking 51.7% of smartphone sales in the three months through April 2013, 10 percentage points ahead of Apple’s iOS. Overall, U.S. smartphone penetration stood at 58% at the end of April. Read > Android’s Jelly Bean Hits 33% Adoption (The Next Web)

One-third of Android users are now using the latest iteration of the operating system. However, another 37% of its users are still using Gingerbread, which was first released in late 2010. This tendency of old versions to hang around is partly what developers refer to when they bemoan Android’s fragmentation problem. Read >

Mobile Viewing Is A Fraction of Total TV Viewing (MarketingCharts)

According to a new study from the centre for Research Excellence, smartphones and tablets accounted for 2% of all TV viewing time. Unsurprisingly, the TV itself was the largest device for consumption, at 89%. Among regular mobile TV viewers, smartphones and tablets accounted for 7% of all viewing time. Read >

4.5 Billion Smartphone Subscriptions By 2018, Forecasts Ericsson (The Next Web)

Up from 1.2 billion smartphone subscriptions in 2012. The telecommunications giant also predicts that 60% of the world will have a LTE connection in five years, which is important because is drives significantly higher data consumption. Ericsson expects total mobile data traffic to increase twelve-fold by 2018. Read >

China Adds 30 Million Mobile Subscriptions In The First Quarter Of 2013 [PDF] (Ericsson Mobility)

In the same report, Ericsson Mobility also says that in the first three months of 2013, China added more mobile subscriptions than the entire Western Hemisphere and Western Europe put together. China saw 30 million net adds in the quarter. That means China accounted for a full 25% of new mobile subscriptions globally, and now has over 1.147 billion mobile subscriptions. Mobile penetration in the world now stands at 90%. Still, only 20% to 25% of those subscriptions are for smartphones, so there’s plenty of room for hardware growth. Download >

Segment.io Offers All-In-One App Analytics Solution (TechCrunch)

Developers will be able to select whether to turn on or off the services of some 25 app analytics providers from one interface without having to resubmit their apps to the app store. Read >

Lenovo Plots Aggressive Mobile Expansion (Reuters)

The Chinese manufacturer is trying to replicate its success in the PC market with smartphones. It has already found success in the Chinese market, but has yet to test the waters in any significant way internationally. It is reportedly in talks with NEC Corporation to form a joint mobile venture. Read >

Intel Is Gaining Share In The Tablet Market (SAI)

After being caught flat-footed by the growth of mobile devices, Intel is starting to make some headway in the tablet market. Intel says it will be on 30 tablet designs in time for the holiday season, but it is still locked out of market-leading iPads. Read >

