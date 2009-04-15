iPhone, Mac Demand Stronger Than Expected, Says Piper

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster and team spent 25 hours in Apple (AAPL) retail stores last week counting sales. In a note today, he says he thinks demand for Apple’s gadgets is above Wall Street’s consensus. Apple reports March quarter results next week.



Munster expects iPhone shipments between 4.4 million (flat q/q) to 3.7 million (down 15% q/q); better than the 3.3 million Street consensus. (We assume he’ll fine-tune this before next week.)

Munster expects Mac units to be “in-line or slightly above” his estimate of 2.2 million, versus the Street at 2.1 million. That would suggest a good March, after weak January and February.

He also thinks his iPod shipment prediction — around 10 million units, fuelled by the new iPod shuffle launch — is plausible. Munster currently expects Apple to post $0.98 EPS on $7.93 billion of sales. That’s lower than the Street’s $1.08 EPS consensus, but in line with its $7.93 billion sales prediction.

We’ll publish a detailed Apple March quarter earnings preview next week, and will cover Apple’s report LIVE next Wednesday afternoon. Join us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.