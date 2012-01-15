It's Almost A Lock That The Next iPhone Will Run On Advanced 4G Networks

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The next version of the iPad will reportedly run on high speed LTE wireless networks.If this report proves out to be true, then it’s more likely the next iPhone will also run on the LTE, or 4G networks, notes John Gruber at Daring Fireball. The iPhone currently runs on the slower, but more widespread 3G networks.



It would be odd for Apple to release the iPad on an LTE network but skip it for the iPhone. Once it gets comfortable with the technology, we would think it incorporates it into a phone.

However, Bloomberg reports, “Apple is bringing LTE to the iPad before the iPhone because the tablet has a bigger battery and can better support the power requirements of the newer technology.”

If it can’t get better battery life figured out for the iPhone, it might skip LTE.

All of Apple’s rivals are rolling out some version of a smartphone that runs on 4G networks. That doesn’t typically matter to Apple, though. It wants to release a product that works well. That means waiting for more deployment of 4G networks, as well as better battery life for smartphones running on 4G.

