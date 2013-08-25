11 Gadgets That Will Keep Your Smartphone Running All Day

All you need to use the iGo is the standard USB cable that comes with your phone.

The iGo comes in six bright colours and has two capacities that will fit anyone's needs.

With the 4700 model you can charge your smartphone up to three times before you have to recharge the iGO itself. The smaller 3000 model will get you one charge.

Best of all, the iGo is smart, if it doesn't detect a device within 12 seconds it will shut off to save power.

Price: $US49.99 for the 3000 model and $US59.99 for the 4700 model.