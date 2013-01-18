9 Gadgets That Will Keep Your Smartphone Running All Day

Photo: HyperJuice
Smartphones can do just about anything, except last all day if you’re a heavy users. That’s why there’s an entire industry dedicated to battery packs that will keep your gadgets going long after the internal battery dies.
We put together our favourite gadgets for you in the gallery below.
The Eton BoostBloc is packed with 6600 mAh battery, getting you a lot of extra juice. Eton says when the BoostBloc is full you'll have enough power to recharge your smartphone up to three times.
It comes in a miniature package and has two USB ports so you can charge two gadgets at once.
Price: $99.99
The powerstation mini is packed with a 2500 mAH battery that can get your smartphone about twice the normal life.
What we really like about this device is its small profile. It can easily fit in a pocket or backpack for use whenever. The powerstation is easy to use and there are no on or off buttons, simply plug in your phone and it starts charging.
Price: $59.95
We really like the HyperJuice micro's design. The battery pack comes in 10 different colours and works with any USB device.
The HyperJuice uses a 3600mAH battery and has one high-power and one-lower power USB port that can charge tablets and smartphones, respectively.
HyperJuice has broken down exactly how efficient its battery pack is:
HyperJuice Micro can extend iPad 3rd/4th generation by 3 extra hours, the iPad 1st/2nd generation by 5 extra hours or fully recharge the iPhone 3 times, extending your talk time by up to 36 hours, standby time by up to 900 hours, Internet use by up to 26hours, video playback by up to 30 hours and audio playback by up to 80 hours.
The LifePak uses a 2800mAH battery that extends talk, Internet, audio, and video time more than 2.5 times for most smartphones.
It has a built-in USB port so you don't have to worry about having another cable to charge the device. The LifePak comes in three different colours, black, white, and pink.
Price: $54.95
The nectar isn't available just yet but when it is, the company claims it will power your phone for 2 weeks to a month.
The nectar works by inserting a pod (the doohickey next to the block in the photo) which is swappable, once the pod is inserted you plug in your device and forget about the outlet.
The nectar is packed with 55,000 mW-hours of energy in a single nectar pod, there are typically >10 recharges of a typical smartphone per nectar pod.
The TYLT is compact and features a built-in plug so you don't have to worry about a cord for charging the device itself. It sports an internal 1800mAH battery that gives you up to 5 hours of additional talk-time.
The TYLT is about the side of a credit card, and it can charge two devices at once.
Price: $39.99
The Powerstick is a combination USB storage drive and portable charger. It is about the size of a stick of gun and only weighs 40 grams.
Simply plug the device into a computer to charge it and then use it whenever you need some extra juice. Because of the Power Stick's small size it only packs in a 750mAh battery, but that' still enough to get in a few extra calls.
The myCharge Trek has a built-in 30-pin connector, which is perfect if you still have an iPhone 3GS/4/4S.
If you have an iPhone 5, it's very easy to simply plug that into the available USB port on the side. The myCharge is packed with a 2000mAH battery, which will get you an extra nine hours of talk time. There is also a micro-usb connector in case you have a different gadget that needs to be charged at the same time as your iPhone.
Price: $55 from Amazon
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.