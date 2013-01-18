9 Gadgets That Will Keep Your Smartphone Running All Day

We really like the HyperJuice micro's design. The battery pack comes in 10 different colours and works with any USB device.

The HyperJuice uses a 3600mAH battery and has one high-power and one-lower power USB port that can charge tablets and smartphones, respectively.

HyperJuice has broken down exactly how efficient its battery pack is:

HyperJuice Micro can extend iPad 3rd/4th generation by 3 extra hours, the iPad 1st/2nd generation by 5 extra hours or fully recharge the iPhone 3 times, extending your talk time by up to 36 hours, standby time by up to 900 hours, Internet use by up to 26hours, video playback by up to 30 hours and audio playback by up to 80 hours.

Price: currently on sale for $69.95 normally, $99.95