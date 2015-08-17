An ex-Apple designer has a great idea to make the iPhone's lock screen better

The iPhone’s lock screen is basically just a giant list of unread notifications. What if it was a little more useful?

Ex-Apple designer Louie Mantia has reimagined the lock screen to be more like Google Now, Google’s digital assistant on Android devices. Instead of just the time, unread notifications, and a couple of app shortcuts, Mantia’s lock screen shows you a helpful overview of what you missed along with the weather forecast.

“Missed notifications and weather,” explains Mantia, who helped design iTunes. “That’s most of what I need.”

Here’s what Mantia’s design looks like:

For more of Mantia’s designs, check out his Dribble page and website.

NOW WATCH: How to hide photos on your iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.