An Incredibly Easy Way To Know Exactly When To Expect Your Holiday Guests

If you’re expecting guests — or someone is expecting you — it’s nice to stay on top of arrival times.

What’s not nice, though, is the constant exchange of texts and the GPS-checks required to keep each other posted on your locations.

Luckily, you can stop the cycle of constant updates with this really simple iPhone trick.

With only a few clicks, you’ll be able to let your friend or loved one track your route. Here’s what to do:

If you want to share your location with a person you’re texting with, click on “Details” in the top right corner:

You’ll see “Share my Location.” Click it:

Depending on how far away you are, you can share for an hour or until the end of the day. Or who knows, maybe you want to go crazy and share your location indefinitely:

Your friend or family member will then be able to see where you are on your route. In this example, my friend Megan is the bigger blue dot and I’m the little blue dot/picture combo. Hitting “directions” will let your friend see exactly how long it should take you to arrive:

