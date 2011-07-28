Is This The iPhone "Lite?"

Photo: TechCrunch

There’s been speculation around some sort of iPhone “lite” for a while now. It would be a stripped down iPhone that’s much more affordable for people who can’t shell out the cash for a new iPhone 4 (or 5).TechCrunch has pictures of what could very easily be the long-rumoured scaled-down phone. The photos came from a Vietnamese forum called Tinhte.



The cost-saving measures are in the screen — instead of Gorilla Glass, this screen is covered with a plastic sheet. It would be much more affordable to produce.

We’re extremely sceptical about this being a genuine product. It looks way too much like someone simply put plastic over the screen of an iPhone 4.

A plastic-covered screen will smudge and it will look and feel cheap. We hardly think that’s something Apple would opt for.

