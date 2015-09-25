People are already forming huge lines for the new iPhone

It’s time for people to start lining up outside Apple Stores around the world for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

For some, lining up is more like survival, like these folks in Sydney in the picture below, who are braving a cold wet evening.

But they don’t care as long as they get their hands on Apple’s latest phone.

Singapore is a full 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in NYC, so it's no surprise they're one of the first to start lining up for the new iPhone. Then there's Lucy, the robotic iPad girl waiting in line for the new iPhone in Sydney, Australia. The line in Sydney was nearly dispersed by the police, apparently. The first guy waiting in line at the London Apple Store, which would probably make him the first in the UK to get the iPhone 6s. Line in Germany are amongst the longest. This is in Dusseldorf. And this is in Hamburg. Berlin's line is in full swing. And the line in Munich trumps them all. Boston has also begun lining up. And New Yorkers are obviously representing, too. Apparently, some states aren't as excited, like Washington. The line here is mostly press. But it's still early for them yet! Then you get guy from San Fransisco, who's already waiting in line a full 19 hours before that Apple Store will start selling the iPhone 6s. But at least he's first!

