LIVE: People Are Waiting In Very Long Lines All Over The World To Buy The New IPhones

Two new iPhones go on sale this morning, the iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S.

Once again, people around the world are waiting in long lines, eager for their chance to plunk down a couple hundred bucks for the latest shiny thing from Apple.

Here’s a quick tour around the globe, which we’ll update for the next little while:

About 200 people in line at MacArthur Mall in Norfolk waiting to get new #iphone today. #hrva pic.twitter.com/2Mb5nKOOfP

— 13News Now (@13NewsNow) September 20, 2013

Tepid demand “@hblodget: “@CBSThisMorning: Chopper shot of massive line outside Apple store for new iPhone 5C, 5S pic.twitter.com/D2c0nMxdcL“”

— Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) September 20, 2013

Thanks to #fox35 viewer Aaron Arnold for this pic of the Iphone line in Mt. Dora. pic.twitter.com/PwRcabGPnh

— Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) September 20, 2013

The current end of the iPhone line at NYC flagship, three city blocks away pic.twitter.com/8JQ3oCirjY

— Julianne Pepitone (@julpepitone) September 20, 2013

Can’t wait to get your hands on the new iPhone 5S or 5C? This is just HALF of the line at Florida Mall! #apple pic.twitter.com/tGvDqgUaYD

— Monica Rix (@MonicaRixWDBO) September 20, 2013

174 people in line for iPhone 5S 6:25am – I’m # 1!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wDCI2aoVRu

— S.O.L.D. Inc (@sold_inc) September 20, 2013

@Phil_PerkinsVJ and @Keith_eng wait in line for the iPhone 5s on @morninglive. Are you getting yours?????? pic.twitter.com/tWQTu00YoP

— Keith Johnson (@Keith_eng) September 20, 2013

Iphone 5s line now @ 20 from earlier 13 @ Crocker Park.Lines are shorter than for earlier models. What gives? #early5 pic.twitter.com/aWtzVBsOCO

— Dave Hatala (@davehatala) September 20, 2013

It’s stil a thing to line up for the latest iPhone. Tokyo: http://t.co/X2LkeTkGXS pic.twitter.com/Dn26Fn9mOY

— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 20, 2013

iPhone line up at Southgate Mall in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/gGW8oj2kOQ

— Billy Buskell (@ehlien) September 20, 2013

14 hours until launch: the #iPhone line in downtown SF is exactly 10 people, half sporting Gazelle shirts pic.twitter.com/I43KnAqGRm

— Emily Price (@Emily) September 20, 2013

Lilly and Nicholas didn’t know each other before last night. Now bonding in line waiting for the new iPhone! #btmtl pic.twitter.com/Xns0tAGZke

— Laura Casella (@La_Casella) September 20, 2013

First in line for new iPhone at Cambridgeside (MA) Galleria Mall. Sweet! pic.twitter.com/7mFTV9kPKw

— Len Edgerly (@lenedgerly) September 20, 2013

This line outside Apple for the new iPhone is ridiculous. Right outside my work too -.- pic.twitter.com/kIB1Fjv1Yi

— Twiglet (@lauratwittor) September 20, 2013

In line for iPhone 5s stuck between these people and a homeless woman sleeping behind me. pic.twitter.com/yXKVPp0gRz

—  Lemont Washington (@cocoalabs) September 20, 2013

One of the first customers to purchase the Apple iPhone 5S from the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in NYC This man was waiting since September 10 to get his iPhone 5S in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. These people had been waiting in line in Tokyo since Sept. 16. Customers in Hong Kong resell the iPhone 5S to dealers for at least $US40 more than the original price This is the line outside the apple store in Oberhausen, Germany

