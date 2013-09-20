LIVE: People Are Waiting In Very Long Lines All Over The World To Buy The New IPhones

Two new iPhones go on sale this morning, the iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S.

Once again, people around the world are waiting in long lines, eager for their chance to plunk down a couple hundred bucks for the latest shiny thing from Apple.

Here’s a quick tour around the globe, which we’ll update for the next little while:

One of the first customers to purchase the Apple iPhone 5S from the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in NYC

This man was waiting since September 10 to get his iPhone 5S in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

These people had been waiting in line in Tokyo since Sept. 16.

Customers in Hong Kong resell the iPhone 5S to dealers for at least $US40 more than the original price

This is the line outside the apple store in Oberhausen, Germany

