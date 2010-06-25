iPhone Lines 2-3 Times Bigger This Year, Stores Are Selling Out

Photo: yFrog

Lines for the iPhone 4 are 2-3 times bigger than previous iPhone launches, and stores are selling out of phones, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster in a report.Munster and his team called 20 Apple stores. Of that, 9 are sold out and the rest say they’ll sell out of them by the end of the day. Munster’s “best guess” is that Apple allows half of its iPhones to be pre-ordered/reserved, and puts the other half at retail stores for day-of sales.



Apple already announced pre-orders of 600,000 iPhone 4s, so Munster estimates Apple will sell between 1 million and 1.5 million iPhones for the first three days of the iPhone launch. Apple’s June quarter ends on June 26, so those first 3 days are all that count for this quarter.

For the June and September quarter Munster estimates sales of 9.5 million iPhones. Munster has a price target of $351. Apple’s stock is flat today.

