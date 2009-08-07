iPhone 'Jailbreak' Store: $500,000 Revenue Run Rate, 10% Have Installed It

Unofficial iPhone app stores for people who hack their phones are no financial threat to Apple — but they’re not dead, either.



Wired‘s Brian Chen reports that Cydia, perhaps the most popular of the “jailbreak” stores, claims about 4 million people have installed it. That’s about 10% of the iPhone/iPod touch install base. (About 470,000 people connect to the store daily.)

And he says the store has made $220,000 in gross revenue since opening five months ago. That’s a roughly $500,000 annual run rate. Not bad, but again, no threat to Apple.

