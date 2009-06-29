iPhone To Get Weak Competition From PlayStation Phone

This July, Sony and Sony Ericsson will begin working on a PlayStation phone, reports Nikkei business daily via Reuters.



It’s a move to capture some of the same success Apple’s seen getting into the mobile gaming market.

The last time we counted, almost half of the most popular apps for the iPhone and iPod Touch were games.

It’s such a racket that hit-maker Pangea says its stopped developing games for the Mac in order to focus solely on creating iPhone games. Electronic Arts plans to bring its Madden, Tiger Woods, Sims, and NBA franchises to Apple’s devices too.

