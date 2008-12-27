iPhone, iPod Touch Browser Share Skyrockets On Christmas (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) had a good day yesterday: Its iPhone and iPod touch browsers accounted for more than 5% of our visits on Christmas day, according to Google (GOOG) analytics — almost twice their browser share just last weekend.



Specifically, 3.22% of our visits came from the iPhone’s Safari browser on Dec. 25, and 2.00% came from the iPod touch, for a total of 5.22% share. (Note discussion below. This is not a scientific market share representative of the whole Web.)

That’s up 76% from last weekend, when 2.41% of our visits came from the iPhone and 0.55% came from the iPod touch. And it’s up 90% from last Christmas, when 2.39% of our visits came from the iPhone and 0.36% came from the iPod touch.

The iPod touch had an especially impressive day: Its Christmas browser share jumped 456% year-over-year and 525% from its Dec. 1-24 average.

What does this mean? A few things:

People probably got a lot of iPod touches and iPhones for Christmas.

People probably used them — and their existing iPhones and iPod touches — a lot on Christmas.

People probably used their computers a lot less on Christmas, especially from work, giving the portables higher market share.

Our most read story yesterday was about iPhone and iPod touch apps, so that probably helped a lot.

The iPod touch is going to be a big deal. We hope Apple is at work on a larger, “iPod touch HD” that could be an awesome portable computer.

We have a techier audience than most, so the high share doesn’t surprise us. (We’ll share broader stats as soon as someone makes them available.) But we’re also thankful that so many of you would use your day off to check out our site on your new toy.

Meanwhile, Google’s (GOOG) Android platform only accounted for 0.2% of our visits yesterday — though that’s double its average Dec. 1-24, 0.09% browser share on our site.

See Also:

20 Great Apps For Your New iPhone Or iPod Touch

SimCity For iPhone Falls Short, Rolando Rocks

Apple iPod Touch, New MacBook Selling Like Crazy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.