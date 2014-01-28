Big IPhone Miss For Apple

AP Two guys buying iPad Airs on launch day.

Apple’s earnings for Q4 2013 are out.

The most important number: iPhone sales, which were lower than expected at 51 million units. Analysts expected Apple to sell between 56 and 57 million units.

iPad sales were strong though, way up from the previous quarter. That’s likely because Apple released its new iPad Air and iPad Mini with a high-resolution Retina Display last fall.

Here’s a look at the company’s iPhone and iPad sales for the big holiday quarter:

iPhone: 51 million (56-57 million expected)

iPad: 26 million (24-25 million expected)

Here’s a look at iPhone sales since 2010:

And here are iPad sales:

