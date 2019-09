We’re not sure who deserves the credit for this chart (Preet Banerjee? Alyson Shontell?), but Twitter has been going nuts for it.

The chart has been called, “the most helpful size comparison of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.”

Which are you going with?

