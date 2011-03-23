iPhone, iPad Games Get Dedicated Metacritic Channel

By M.H. Williams

Metacritic, the reviews aggregator the industry has a love/hate relationship with, has launched a section for iOS games on its website. The channel will track critic and user reviews for iPhone and iPad games, and lends Apple’s iOS even more legitimacy as gaming platform. Metacritic was already publishing monthly game guides to let users know about the best iOS titles for purchase.

“Our addition of a robust iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch games section to stand side-by-side with our Xbox 360, PS3, DS/3DS, Wii, PC and PSP sections reflects the critical community’s growing acceptance of the iOS platform as a legitimate, full-fledged gaming system whose games can compete with those designed for the more established, dedicated gaming systems,” the site said in its announcement.

The number one iOS game is World of Goo, followed by other titles like Real Racing 2, N.O.V.A 2, Bug Heroes and Dead Space. World of Goo has a metascore of 96, while Dead Space is the lowest with 88.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.