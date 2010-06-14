iPhone, iPad Developers Preach Gospel Of Jobs

You know those Apple (AAPL) videos where Apple employees in black t-shirts talk in reverent tones about their own products? The synth music and the shallow depth of field?



Well, Apple just made another one of those, but this time time it features third-party iPhone and iPad App developers, spouting an anti-Android, pro-iPhone pitch. One says, “Apple has given us the most amazing canvass to paint on. Now it’s time to paint your masterpiece.”

The talking points:

Apps are worth building.

Multi-tasking.

Muilt-player gaming.

The power, sophistication of the Apple SDK.

The distribution.

The standards.

The relief from handset fragmentation.

“Not something that was invented two years ago.”

“It’s an end-to-end solution and that is absolutely lacking on other platforms.”

“Submit it and forget it. Apple takes care of the hassles of distributing software.”

Store is immediately available to hundreds of millions of people.

Watch:



