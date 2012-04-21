The Best And Weirdest iPhone Accessories You Can Buy Right Now

Your iOS devices — iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad — can work with a bunch of third party devices to meet almost any number of specific needs you might have.We rounded up some of the more interesting peripherals for you here.

There are heart rate monitors, radiation detectors, and even robots. Check it out!

Take a remote-controlled robotic ball for a spin

Sphero is a remote-controlled ball that you can steer around a room via Bluetooth. Check it out in-depth right here.

Price: $130

Steer a robot around the room

Right now, Romo is just a mini-car you control with your iOS device, but the company behind it has big plans for the future. Click here to meet the founders and see a video demo.

Price: $149

Track your health with a heart monitor

Your iPhone can now double as a heart rate monitor while you exercise. It's perfect for runners and bikers alike.

Price: $59.99

Let this robotic cameraman shoot your videos

Hold the remote in your hand and Swivl will track you with your iPhone as you walk around. It's perfect for filming yourself or for hands-free FaceTiming. See a video demo here.

Price: $179

This blood pressure monitor keeps your health in check

iHealth is an app/hardware combo that you can use to test, track, and share your blood pressure results.

Price: $100

Use a microphone to record quality audio

IK Multimedia has released an external microphone for capturing whatever audio you like with your iOS device. Use it for everything from voice memos to recording that album you've been thinking about without actually working on.

Price: $59.99

This Wi-Fi scale sends your weight straight to your iPad

Yes, it's a scale, but this weight measurement device from Withings is so much more than that -- it connects to your computer or iOS device via Wi-Fi to track your weight and help you track your weight, fat, and body mass index.

Price: $159

You can beat the police with this radar detector

Tech geeks with the need for speed can accelerate without worry with the Cobra Radar Detector hardware and app combo. It provides 360 degrees of protection and detects all laser and radar guns used by law enforcement.

Price: $100

Carry around a projector in your pocket

Need to throw a film festival in a pinch? This pocket projector from Brookstone has you covered -- while the resolution is lower than we'd like, it can still project an image 50 inches wide and supplement it with an internal speaker.

Price: $229

Stay extra safe with this radiation detector

Nuclear war is real! This radiation detector by Scosche interfaces with iPod or iPhone to keep track of how irradiated you or your environment might be. The product description boasts that 'it requires no calibration and is conveniently lightweight and compact in size.'

Price: $250

The Nike FuelBand is an excellent exercise accessory

With this around your wrist, you can track steps, time, and calories burned as you exercise. The entire idea is that it encourages you to get moving and stay active to earn NikeFuel, the company's proprietary measure of exercise. Who knows if it means anything, but the intent is a good one.

Price: $150

Go hands-free with the Jawbone JAMBOX

The JAMBOX touts itself as 'the smallest, best sounding wireless speaker and speakerphone on the planet.' If you don't like having those silly Bluetooth headsets in your ear, then give this a try.

Price: $200

Are you more of a software person?

