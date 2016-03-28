Is your iPhone acting weird after the latest update? You're not the only one

Jillian D'Onfro

If you’ve updated the Apple’s latest version of its iPhone software, and you’ve noticed some annoying bugs, you’re not the only one.

Since Apple released its latest software — iOS 9.3 —  earlier this week, people have been complaining about their phones freezing after they have clicked links in Safari or Mail. Other people have said that links in certain apps aren’t clickable at all. 

There’s a long Apple forum thread on the topic, and a bunch of people having been complaining on Twitter too:

 

 

 

 

 

“I chatted with Apple Support last night and was told that they’re aware of the problem and that their engineers are working on an update (presumably, iOS 9.3.1), and that the update should arrive within the next two days,” one user writes in the forum. “Fingers crossed.”

Business Insider has reached out to Apple about these issues, as well as when to expect an iOS 9.3.1 update.

