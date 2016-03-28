Is your iPhone acting weird after the latest update? You're not the only one

If you’ve updated the Apple’s latest version of its iPhone software, and you’ve noticed some annoying bugs, you’re not the only one.

Since Apple released its latest software — iOS 9.3 — earlier this week, people have been complaining about their phones freezing after they have clicked links in Safari or Mail. Other people have said that links in certain apps aren’t clickable at all.

There’s a long Apple forum thread on the topic, and a bunch of people having been complaining on Twitter too:

Suddenly my iPhone is super buggy. Tapping on links won’t work. Mail freezes. iCloud burps. My watch won’t synch properly. What’s going on?

— Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) March 26, 2016

@mdudas @nichcarlson 9.3 has messed up my phone too – has randomly crashed and restarted 2x in 3 days

— Matthew Witheiler (@witheiler) March 26, 2016

This iOS 9.3 link bug is a slow moving disaster, even more fascinating than frustrating.

— Tim Libert (@tim_libert) March 27, 2016

Updated to iOS 9.3 There’s a big bug when clicking links. It freezes Safari or any other app that opens a browser. Don’t update.

— lulo (@lulomx) March 27, 2016

Apple, please realese iOS 9.3.1 with a lot of bug fixes!!! ???? #iOS #Apple

— Haris (@HLozic) March 27, 2016

C’mon @AppleSupport , that #iOS93 link bug is really annoying. Can’t use my phone like I need to.

— Dominik Meier (@domei80) March 27, 2016

“I chatted with Apple Support last night and was told that they’re aware of the problem and that their engineers are working on an update (presumably, iOS 9.3.1), and that the update should arrive within the next two days,” one user writes in the forum. “Fingers crossed.”

Business Insider has reached out to Apple about these issues, as well as when to expect an iOS 9.3.1 update.

