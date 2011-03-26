iOS 4.3.1 Update Is Available Now: Here's What's New

Photo: bfishadow via Flickr

The latest update to iOS, version 4.3.1, is available via iTunes now.It’s a minor update, fixing some bugs and other minor issues. Here’s what’s new, according to Apple:



Fixes an occasional graphics glitch on iPod Touch (4th generation)

Resolves bugs related to activating and connecting to some cellular network

Fixes image flicker when using Apple Digital AV adaptor with some TVs

Resolves an issue authenticating with some enterprise web services

The update is for the AT&T iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch 3rd generation, and iPod Touch 4th generation.

The release also means a jailbreak for iOS 4.3 is likely to come soon.

