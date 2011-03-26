iOS 4.3.1 Update Is Available Now: Here's What's New

Steve Kovach
stormtroopers star wars sync iphone 4

Photo: bfishadow via Flickr

The latest update to iOS, version 4.3.1, is available via iTunes now.It’s a minor update, fixing some bugs and other minor issues. Here’s what’s new, according to Apple:

  • Fixes an occasional graphics glitch on iPod Touch (4th generation)
  • Resolves bugs related to activating and connecting to some cellular network
  • Fixes image flicker when using Apple Digital AV adaptor with some TVs
  • Resolves an issue authenticating with some enterprise web services

The update is for the AT&T iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch 3rd generation, and iPod Touch 4th generation.

The release also means a jailbreak for iOS 4.3 is likely to come soon.

Don’t Miss: Everything That’s New In iOS 4.3

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.