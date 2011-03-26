iOS 4.3.1 Update Is Available Now: Here's What's New

Photo: bfishadow via Flickr
The latest update to iOS, version 4.3.1, is available via iTunes now.It’s a minor update, fixing some bugs and other minor issues. Here’s what’s new, according to Apple:
- Fixes an occasional graphics glitch on iPod Touch (4th generation)
- Resolves bugs related to activating and connecting to some cellular network
- Fixes image flicker when using Apple Digital AV adaptor with some TVs
- Resolves an issue authenticating with some enterprise web services
The update is for the AT&T iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch 3rd generation, and iPod Touch 4th generation.
The release also means a jailbreak for iOS 4.3 is likely to come soon.
