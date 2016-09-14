This new iPhone feature helps you get enough sleep

Apple introduced a new feature in iOS 10 called “Bedtime.” It can be used to remind you to go to bed and make sure you get the amount of sleep you want. It also has some much nicer alarm sounds than the standard iPhone ringtones, making waking up slightly more pleasant.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.