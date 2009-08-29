iPhone In China: 1 Million Shipments Could Boost Apple EPS 4 Cents

Dan Frommer

Wall Street’s reactions to Apple’s newly announced deal to sell the iPhone in China are beginning to roll out.

The first we’ve seen is by UBS’s Maynard Um.

In a note today, he says it’s difficult to project what demand will be like for the iPhone in China.

But if it boosts Apple’s iPhone shipments next fiscal year by 1 million — to near 27 million — it could add 4 cents in GAAP EPS for fiscal 2010, he estimates. (And $0.25 in non-GAAP EPS; Apple reports iPhone revenue and profit over 2 years via subscription accounting.)

Either way, not a huge gain: The Street currently projects Apple will earn $6.79 per share on $42 billion of sales in fiscal 2010, which ends next September.

Um rates Apple a BUY, but his $170, 12-month price target is right where Apple is trading today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.