This Insignificant Flaw In The IPhone's Software Is Driving People Nuts

So, there’s a very, very, very, very small flaw in the iPhone’s software design.

If you have three screens of apps, Apple puts three dots on your screen. Someone noticed that the middle dot does not line up perfectly in between the two app icons on the dock at the bottom.

No biggie, right? If you don’t have OCD, then yes, no biggie. Or, if you’re not a designer, no biggie. Or, of you don’t care about the details, then no biggie.

But that’s supposed to be the thing about Apple. It’s supposed to care about the smallest of details. So this little goof is galling to some people.

