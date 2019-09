Earlier this week Apple announced a drastic change for the iPhone’s software.



iOS 7 brings a new look that is nothing like what we’ve seen before. Reddit user iKurac created this graphic which shows the evolution of the iPhone’s home screen over the years.

Click for a larger image:

