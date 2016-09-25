The iPhone hologram projector is real -- here's how to make one

It’s really simple to build a projector for your smartphone to be able to project the same types of holograms seen in Star Wars and other movies. Here’s how!
The illusion is based on Pepper’s Ghost, a theatre effect dating back to the 16th century.
Follow TI
: On Facebook
EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:
25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.