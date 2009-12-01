10 Awesome Gifts For iPhone Owners

This season, Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch will again be two of the hottest holiday gifts around. But what to give someone who already has an iPhone?

No problem! The iPhone’s myriad uses — and powerful software and hardware platforms — mean there are hundreds of potential accessories you could give as gifts.

These range from simple upgrades — such as new headphones and cases — to entirely new uses for an iPhone.

For instance, TomTom’s GPS dock turns an iPhone into an in-car navigation unit. The $100 dock sticks onto a car’s windshield, and includes a built-in phone charging station, enhanced GPS, and can hook into a car’s stereo system.

Photo filters are another fun gift category. These range from the cheap and funky — jelly filters that distort your shots — to a kit that turns an iPhone 3GS into a souped up movie-shooting machine, complete with mic and lens.

And because of the iPhone’s notorious short battery life — and its owners’ tendency to regularly use it past the “20%” warning — we expect iPhone power extenders to be among the most popular gifts this holiday season. They range from slim accessories that latch on via the iPhone’s dock connector to hard cases with built-in batteries and charging sytems.

